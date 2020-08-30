Brad Hogg points out the 'big issue' that will trouble Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians

Ex-Australian cricketer and former Kolkata Knight Riders player, Brad Hogg feels that Mumbai Indians have the perfect team to finish at the top of the table in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, although he pointed out one major issue that will trouble them deeply.

While praising the abundance of all-rounders, spinners and pacers in the Mumbai Indians squad, Hogg opined that the selection of the playing XI, the manner in which the team will be balanced will be the area that will trouble the management. He, however, also lauded the top-4 lineup of the four-time winners which has been bolstered by the addition of Chris Lynn.

"Mumbai Indians are going to finish on top of the regular season. Will they take out the final, let’s wait and see. The edge for the Mumbai Indians is their quality top four.

“They have an abundance of all-rounders, good spinners but they have got the best pace battery in the IPL this year. The flaw for them is the selection table, what balance are they going to utilise with their overseas players to make up a prominent XI? That will be their big issue," Hogg said on his Youtube channel.

Hogg then predicted that Suryakumar Yadav will be among the tp-5 run-getters in the 13th season.

“The standout for the Mumbai Indians is going to be Suryakumar Yadav. I am just thinking this quality batsman is going to come along this year.

“He showed progress over the last couple of years. He was really enjoying with the Mumbai Indians and he is liking his position in that middle-order. Watch out, I think he will be in the top 5 run-scorers of this particular tournament,” Hogg said about Yadav.

