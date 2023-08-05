BCCI targets over 1 billion dollars from broadcasters for 2023-27 cycle, schedules 88 games at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during T20I series against New Zealand in January 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting over $1 billion from broadcasters from selling separate media rights sell TV and digital. The Indian men's cricket team is set to play 88 matches in bilateral series at home for the 2023-27 cycle and almost half of those games are lined up against Australia and England, which will be a key factor for the BCCI to attract big bucks from next broadcasters.

The Indian cricket team is currently without a broadcaster after Disney Star's contract for 2018-23 expired in March this year. The BCCI recently released a tender for media rights for the 2023-27 cycle and is also looking to lure the likes of Amazon and Google to bid in the upcoming auction.

According to a report from PTI, India will play 21 home matches against Australia, including five Tests, and 18 games against England. India will play 25 Tests, 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is in the 2023-27 cycle and almost 45% of the games are against Australia and England.

Reliance-backed Viacom 18 and Zee-Sony network are likely to challenge Disney Star in the bidding process with the latter already bagging the rights to host ICC tournaments and the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

"It is too early to comment but there will be only three serious bidders if the Zee-Sony conglomerate joins the bidding war. There are many things one needs to factor in. Two entities -- Reliance and Star -- had gone all out for IPL rights. Star also owns the ICC tournament property. So how much each will stretch is a question," a senior executive from one of the broadcasters told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India's 15 of 36 T20I matches from 2023-27 will be played against Australia and England so broadcasters will consider this factor while putting in a bid.

"Obviously a series against Sri Lanka or Afghanistan won't fetch you the amount that England or Australia will get you. The ad rates per second for a T20 match will be more than most Test matches. So when your company puts in a bid, these things are kept into account," another broadcaster said.

Latest Cricket News