BCCI set to release 14,000 extra tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 match - Know when and how to book

Image Source : AP India-Pakistan match tickets are set to be released by BCCI in a third phase

The BCCI has announced that it will release a further 14,000 tickets for probably the biggest match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan. With hotel and flight rates skyrocketing in Ahmedabad, the anticipation for the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals is at its peak and hence the tickets for the match have been released in phases by the BCCI. The tickets in the third phase will be released on Sunday, October 8.

"The BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India v. Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad. The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com," the BCCI said in a release.

The website will take the users to the Bookmyshow link to book the tickets for the clash, which has been sold like hotcakes. Sunday will give another opportunity to the die-hard fans to book tickets for the iconic clash, who weren't able to get their hands on them in the first two attempts.

However, the release of tickets a week before the game might be ill-timed given the fans, even if they are able to get them, might find it difficult to book their travel and accommodation for the same.

India-Pakistan is one of the five big games at the Narendra Modi Stadium including the tournament opener where New Zealand beat England and then the final.

Pakistan have beaten the Netherlands in their first game already while India will begin their campaign on Sunday, October 8 against Australia in Chennai. The last time these two teams opened a World Cup campaign against each other, was back in 1987 at the very same venue where Australia won the match by just one run.

