Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam imitates Angelo Matthews' timed-out celebration during BAN vs SL 1st T20I | WATCH

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's rivalry on the cricket field resumed as the two Asian sides are facing each other in the ongoing T20I series at the former's home. From the Naagin dance to the timed-out controversy, this rivalry has been one to watch out off late. The timed-out controversy seems to have become a new chapter in this rivalry.

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam reignited the timed-out celebration during the 1st T20I between these two sides. He got the wicket of Avishka Fernando in the first over of the game when he went for a drive to get caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

The Bangladesh speedster then imitated Angelo Matthews' timed-out celebration as Shoriful signalled towards his wrist while sending the batter off.

The celebration dates back to the ODI World Cup 2023 when Angelo Matthews displayed it after dismissing Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in their clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Notably, Matthews was dismissed timed-out during the same match in the World Cup when his helmet strap broke out and he asked for a new gear before facing the new ball. Bangladesh skipper Shakib had appealed for the timed-out and the Sri Lankan veteran was deemed out.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are facing each other in an all-format series. They are currently taking on each other in a three-match T20I series which acts as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup 2024. The two will lock horns in three ODIs and two Tests later with the series stretching till the start of April 2024.

The T20I series will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on March 4, 6 and 9. The ODIs will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on March 13, 15 and 18. The two Tests will take place from Mar 22, Fri - Mar 26 in Slyhet followed by the final Test from Mar 30, Sat - Apr 03 in Chattogram.