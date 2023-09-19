Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Sakib apologises for misogynistic comments, BCB warns 20-year-old for offensive post

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tanzim Hasan Sakib has apologised for his old offensive comments against women which went viral after his debut against India in the Asia Cup

Bangladesh's 20-year-old pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has found himself in a social media post as his old offensive posts against women went viral, following his national debut in the Asia Cup 2023 match against India. The matter was fuelled further when more and more of his posts resurfaced where he targeted working women.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) put out a statement saying that no action will be taken against Sakib but his posts will be monitored in the future with the pacer apologising for the old ones.

Addressing the press in Dhaka on Tuesday, September 19 ahead of the New Zealand series, BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, "The cricket operations committee spoke to Tanzim Sakib on behalf of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The media committee also got in touch with him. We informed Tanzim about the discussions surrounding his Facebook posts. He said that he didn't write those posts to hurt anyone. He wrote it for himself, not targeting anyone. If those posts have hurt anyone's feelings, he said he was sorry.

"He said that the posts he has made about women, he takes full responsibility. He said that he is not a misogynist. We have warned him that if he posts something on Facebook in the future, the BCB will monitor him," Yunus further said.

Yunus mentioned that Sakib's family is also concerned in this regard and they didn't expect that it would come to this and they too aplogised for the same. "We have given him a warning because he is a young player, and a World Cup is ahead. If he does something like this again, we will take action against him. If there's a [psychological] problem, we will provide support.," he added. One of his posts on Facebook from September last year in Bangla read, "A working woman will not allow her husband or children to have their way with her; she loses her charm, destroys her family, her purdah, and the society."

Sakib, who was the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma amongst his twin wickets on ODI debut.

