Australia vs West Indies: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report for 1st Test

Intending to consolidate their position at the top of the World Test Championship points table, Australia prepare to take on the West Indies in the first of the two-match Test series at the Adelaide Oval as the talks around the sustainability of Test cricket hit the crescendo again.

Australia are going through a period of transition after the retirement of David Warner. Warner's void at the top is a big one but a batter like Steve Smith is certainly capable of filling it up.

Smith has never opened the innings in first-class cricket and hence it will be an intriguing challenge for him to test himself in a completely new role at the highest level.

Smith's promotion to the top has breathed new life into the Test career of budding allrounder Cameron Green. Green has been warming the bench ever since he lost his spot to fellow allrounder Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes 2023.

Green, 24, will be seen batting in the middle-order for the hosts - a role for him in the Test squad but something he has been doing for Western Australia in Sheffield Shield.

On the other hand, the tourists have nothing to lose and should go into the Test match with an aggressive mindset. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph are three of the most experienced pacers in the playing XI that has been announced for the Adelaide Test.

They will be handing out debut caps to three players including Shamar Joseph - a young pacer from the village of Baracara in Guyana, who is known for being rapid.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval will host a day Test for the first time since 2018 and the pitch curator Damian Hough expects the surface to offer good pace and carry to the bowlers. However, despite the pace and the bounce being promised by the curator, the wicket is expected to be ideal for batting.

The Adelaide Oval is traditionally known as a batting paradise and a surface with a true bounce will make the job easier for the batters during the course of the first Test. The spinners will come into play once the wicket develops a bit of wear and tear.

Adelaide Oval Test Record and Stats

Total Test Matches: 83

Matches won batting first: 41

Matches won bowling first: 23

Average first innings score: 383

Average second innings score: 347

Average third innings score: 272

Average fourth innings score: 210

Highest total scored: 674 all out by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 77 all out by West Indies vs Australia

Highest score chased: 315/6 by Australia vs England

Highest total defended: 184 all out by Australia vs West Indies