Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Australia celebrates

Australia women's team, on Sunday, thrashed South Africa in the final clash to clinch their sixth T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Aussies registered their 2nd hattrick of tournament titles by defeating the Proteas by 19 runs. In the eight editions played of the T20 World Cup, Australia made it to the summit clash seven times and emerged victorious six times.

(More to follow...)

Latest Cricket News