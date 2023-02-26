AUS-W vs SA-W: Ismail becomes leading wicket-taker in history of women's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shabnim Ismail celebrates

Shabnim Ismail, South Africa's star bowler became the leading wicket-taker in the women's T20 World Cup. In the final clash against Australia on Sunday, Ismail scalped two back-to-back wickets in the last over to top the list of most wickets in the mega event.

Before the final, Ismail was tied with England's former star Anya Shrubsole with 41 wickets in all eight seasons (including the current one) of the tournament. Ismail, who has played 32 T20Is in the T20 tournament so far has taken 43 wickets.

Meanwhile, Australia's iconic all-rounder Ellyse Perry is in the third position on the list. She needs 2 wickets to go past England's Shrubsole and 3 wickets to become a joint-leading wicket-taker. Standing a chance to shatter this feat is Australia's Megan Schutt too. The Aussie quick has 39 wickets to her name in just 23 matches and can be the joint-topper with 4 wickets.

Top 5 wicket-takers in the women's T20 World Cup:

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 43 wickets

Anya Shrubsole (England) - 41 wickets

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 40 wickets

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 39 wickets

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - 33 wickets

In the final, Ismail took 2 wickets in the 4 overs that she bowled and conceded 26 runs at an economy of 6.50, restricting Australia to a total of 156/6.

Full Squads:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen

