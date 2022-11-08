AUS vs ENG ODI series: No rest for Pat Cummins-led pace attack as Australia announce squad for England series

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia name ODI squad for series against England.

AUS vs ENG ODI series: The Australian cricket team has announced their squad for the ODI series against England. There is no rest for Pat Cummins and other pacers as Australia named a strong 14-member squad to play in the series, which begins right after the T20 World Cup 2022. Notably, Travis Head has replaced Aaron Finch in the squad and is likely to partner David Warner for the opening slot.

Australia and England are set to lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series in Australia. The series begins four days after the T20 World Cup final. Australia crashed out of the tournament in the Super 12 stage and the pace bowlers will be playing in the series against England ahead of a busy Summer for the Aussies.

After selecting the squad, Australia's chair of selectors George Bailey said, "Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series. Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch having played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier in the year. He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up."

The three-match ODI series begins with the first ODI at Adelaide Oval on 17th November 2022, while the other two are being played on 19th and 22nd November in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively. After this series, Australia will play a two-match Test series against West Indies.

Australia's ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

