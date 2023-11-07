AUS vs AFG: Sachin Tendulkar visits Afghanistan camp, gives pep talk to team ahead of crucial Australia game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar with the Afghanistan cricket team.

Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar made a surprise visit to the Afghanistan cricket team's camp ahead of the crucial clash against Australia in the World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The high-flying Afghans are up against five-time champions Australia as they dream of a semifinal spot in the World Cup 2023. The two teams will be in action at Tendulkar's home in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sachin was himself in attendance at the Afghanistan training camp on Monday. He greeted the players and also gave them a pep talk ahead of what could be Afghanistan's biggest challenge now. The pictures and visuals of the meet-up are going viral on social media. He is pictured standing in the middle of a team huddle while sharing his experiences with the team.

'I knew I would be playing for India': Sachin

In a video being circulated on social media, Tendulkar is seen praising the Afghanistan team before sharing his experience with them. "A number of you guys have played IPL, but most of them are bowlers. But the capability of your batting side, nobody has seen much," he said. The Master Blaster then give an insight into his experience with the Afghanistan team. "We all need some purpose to achieve something. It starts from childhood. I can tell you from my experience, that maybe I was too young but I knew I would be playing for India one day. That's the advantage of being immature and young because you don't know the other side of the coin.

"What if something goes wrong? I didn't even know the number of tournaments that I had to play to play for India. Somehow my heart told it's gonna happen one day. The question was when?" Tendulkar said as the Afghan players were all ears to the Indian Legend.

