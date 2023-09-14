Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Playing XI Changes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka (left) and Pakistan (right)

SL vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report: Defending champions Sri Lanka are going to take on two-time champions Pakistan in a do-or-die clash in the Super Four of the ongoing Asia Cup on Thursday, September 14 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The winner of the clash is going to join India in the summit clash of the tournament on Sunday, September 17.

Sri Lanka are second on the points table by a better Net Run Rate (NRR - 0.200) but have the same number of points as Pakistan i.e. 2. They lost their previous Super Four clash against India at the same venue by 41 runs after running them close. The loss at the hands of India also put an end to their 13-match-long ODI winning streak. If they win against Pakistan then they will be through to the final and even a tie or a no result will propel them to the finale.

Pakistan have been jolted badly by both outcomes of games and injuries. They will be heading into the contest on Thursday without their premier pacers - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf as they are nursing injuries. The Babar Azam-led side was thrashed by India in the previous fixture by 228 runs and it adversely impacted their net run rate (-1.892).

The official hosts of the event have to win this contest versus the island nation to qualify for the finals and any other outcome of the game will see them crash out of contention. The weather forecast looks grim for the day with around a 90% chance of showers predicted.

R Premadsa Pitch Report

The surface at the venue has provided for some riveting contests between bat and ball and made for good viewing. The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium for the upcoming clash will be no different. It will aid the batters who would look to bite their time and look to score after getting their eyes in rather than being too flashy at the top and will also have enough in it to keep both pacers and spinners keenly interested.

R. Premadasa Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 158

Matches won batting first: 87

Matches won bowling first: 61

Average first innings score: 232

Average second innings score: 191

Highest total scored: 375/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 292/4 by Sri Lanka vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 78 all out by Sri Lanka women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 170 all out West Indies women vs Sri Lanka women

Pakistan's playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka's Likely XI

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Latest Cricket News