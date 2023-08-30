Wednesday, August 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal, Match 1, Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XI Changes

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal, Match 1, Pitch Report, Weather, Playing XI Changes

The complete details of the Multan Cricket Stadium and how the wicket at the venue behaves as Pakistan square off against Nepal in the first game of the Asia Cup 2023.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 30, 2023 9:30 IST
Pakistan cricket team
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan cricket team

PAK vs NEP, Asia Cup, Match 1: The battle for Asia's biggest cricketing crown is about to get underway as hosts Pakistan are slated to take on Nepal in the opening fixture on Wednesday, August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Pakistan have already announced their playing XI which gives a fair amount of indication of how confident they are about their game and sealing the tournament opener. The Babar Azam-led side is currently the top-ranked team in ODI cricket having surged past Australia recently and would look to play like a top side against their opponents in the first game.

For Nepal, it's going to be the first time they will be playing in the continental tournament but can't be taken lightly. The Rohit Paudel-led side won the ten-team ACC Men's Premier Cup in April-May to make it to this year's edition of the Asia Cup and seem well and truly capable of pulling off a surprise or two. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST and the weather is going to be hot throughout the day with the temperature ranging from 35°C to 38°C.

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

As with any other wicket in Pakistan or the Indian subcontinent, the wicket at the venue is going to be batting friendly and the pacers might have to toil hard to get purchase out of it. For the unversed, it is the same ground where India's Virender Sehwag scored his first-ever triple ton in Test cricket while playing against Pakistan.

Multan Cricket Stadium: The Numbers Game

Total ODI Matches: 10 

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 254

Average second innings score: 206

Highest total scored: 323/3 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 306/5 by Pakistan vs West Indies

Related Stories
Asia Cup 2023: SWOT analysis of Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad

Asia Cup 2023: SWOT analysis of Babar Azam-led Pakistan squad

Pakistan announces playing XI in advance for Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal

Pakistan announces playing XI in advance for Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal

Asia Cup 2023: ICC ODI Rankings of all six participants; Pakistan on top

Asia Cup 2023: ICC ODI Rankings of all six participants; Pakistan on top

Lowest total recorded: 148 all out by Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Lowest total defended: 272/9 by Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Playing XI: 

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Nepal's likely XI:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News