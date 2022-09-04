Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Weather report - What role will toss play in India vs Pakistan match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India and Pakistan will face each other again in their Super 4 stage game of the 2022 Asia Cup.

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

In their previous encounter, India registered a victory by 5 wickets at the same venue.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there are less signs of rain to interrupt during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at the venue is predicted to fluctuate in the range of 44% to 50% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be negligible throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees celsius to 34 degrees celsius during the match.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The Team which wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

