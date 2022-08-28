Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Kashmiri students asked to not watch India-Pakistan match in groups

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER NIT Srinagar Campus

The National Institute of Technology(NIT) Srinagar has issued a notice for students to not watch the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match in groups. They are also asked not to post anything related to it on social media platforms.



In the notice issued by the dean of student welfare, the institute administration has asked the students to remain in their allotted rooms during the match.

"Students are aware that a cricket series involving various nations is going on in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and not create any kind of indiscipline in the institute/hostel," the issued notice quoted.

Fine and punishment will be imposed on students who will be found watching the cricket match in a group. "If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and a fine of at least Rs 5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved," the NIT said.

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms. Furthermore, they have been instructed not to step out of the hostel rooms during or after the match.

The move came as a precautionary measure after clashes broke out at the institute between outstation and local students following India's defeat to the West Indies in the T-20 World Cup semi-final in 2016, leading to a closure of the NIT for days.

Jammu Kashmir Student Association(JKSA), a Kashmiri student Union body had also issued an advisory for the same for students from various universities in Kashmir.

