Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: Live streaming details; When and where to watch India vs Hong Kong on TV, online

IND vs HK: India has started extremely well in the ongoing Asia Cup. The blue brigade registered a thumping victory by 5 wickets on the boys in green. India took on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28, 2022, the same venue where they had lost to Pakistan by a margin of 5 wickets in the ICC T20I World Cup. India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong are all a part of Group A and will be playing in a double round-robin format.

Rohit Sharma had won the toss and had elected to field first. The Babar Azam-led side was completely bamboozled by India's short-ball ploy as they failed to go big. Team Pakistan could only score 147 runs which didn't look like a score that the Indian team was bothered about. But as the chase started, team India found themselves in loads of problems with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul departing early. Hardik Pandya powered India to victory as he scored a quickfire 33* off 17 deliveries.

India now takes on Hong Kong in the next game and will now look to cement their place in the top four. As compared to Pakistan, Hong Kong can come across as a weaker side, but the Indian team certainly wouldn't want to think along the same lines.

Here are all the details related to the match

When is India vs Hong Kong match?

The match between India and Hong Kong is on 31st August 2022, Sunday.

At what time will the India vs Hong Kong match start in India?

The match will start at 7:30 PM in India.

Where will be the IND vs HK match telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where will be the IND vs HK streamed online in India?

The match can be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

