You don't get your lunch, you don't get your tea: Ex-England captain suggests strict rules for slow over-rate

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC has slapped England and Australia with hefty penalties for slow over-rate after Ashes 2023

The penalty for slow over-rate in Test cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has divided former cricketers, fans, viewers and experts after both England and Australia were slapped with heavy penalties following the 2023 Ashes series. The ICC docked 10 World Test Championship points for Australia and 19 for England for every over short they found both teams across five Test matches, along with five per cent fine per over.

England who gained 28 points from the series with two wins and a draw, have lost 19 of them and their points percentage is below West Indies now, who are yet to win a Test match in the current WTC cycle. England have just 9 points remaining in their kitty while Australia have 18 as the slow over rate penalty has severely affected both teams.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain suggested that the penalties should be even more stringent and then only the over rates will improve while arguing for fans, who have paid to watch 90 overs of play on a given day.

"I think the penalties should be harsh," Nasser said. “I do think it is something that upsets fans. Tickets, especially in England, are very expensive. So you want to get the full day. Now some people argue, well, you're getting the entertainment anyway. But I do think, if you pay for 90 overs, you should expect 90 overs.

"And after 85 overs, if they just suddenly stroll off with the extra half hour already been bowled, I do think fines, and World Test Championship deduction points, it has cost sides already a place in World Test Championship finals. So I do think the ICC should continue to be strong with teams," Hussain said on ICC Review.

Further Hussain proposed that the players should wait for lunch and their tea if they don;'t bowl 30 overs per session as no one will be ready to stay on the field for more than three hours in the final session to complete the designated number of overs. "If you don't bowl your 30 overs, you have to stay on. You don't get your lunch, you don't get your cup of tea until you bowl your 30 overs," Hussain added.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on the other hand said that the umpires should be proactive in asking the players to get on with the game and the players should take responsibility to finish overs in time.

“The players have to take responsibility. I think the umpires can be more active in it as well,” he said. “I think the umpires need to start just getting the players around more, getting them ready, getting them organised, making sure the batter’s ready to face up, making sure the bowler is at the end of his mark when the batsman gets back to his crease. We’ve got to find a way not to be losing so much time in these games," Ponting said on ICC Review.

Latest Cricket News