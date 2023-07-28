WATCH | Joe Root plucks one-handed ripper out of thin air to send Marnus Labuschagne packing

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Root celebrates after taking Marnus Labuschagne's catch

Widely regarded as one of the safest fielders going around in the slip cordon at the moment, England's Joe Root showcased a theatrical display on Day 2 of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test match against arch-rivals Australia when he pulled off a brilliant catch to help the hosts get rid of Marnus Labuschagne.

Root's acrobatic effort inspired a rousing reception from the English spectators at The Oval as they were left in awe of the act. The incident happened during the 43rd over of Australia's innings. England's tearaway pacer Mark Wood, who was steaming in from one end in search of a much-needed breakthrough for the hosts bowled four consecutive dot balls to the 29-year-old Labuschagne and held him tied at the crease.

The fifth delivery from Wood came in with the angle, pitched around the good length spot, and induced an outside edge from Labuschagne, who was hanging back in his crease and couldn't get forward in time to cover the angle of deviation completely. The ball kissed the outside edge of his bat and seemed to perfectly thread the gap between the wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Root who was standing at first slip in anticipation of an opportunity to come his way.

Watch Joe Root's catch:

However, to Labuschagne's trepidation, the ball was safely pouched by Root as the latter made a lunge to his left and plucked it out of thin air and left a lot of Aussie spectators gobsmacked. What stood out the most about Root's catch was that he hung on to the opportunity despite it traveling to his left - not his natural side.

England badly needed Labuschgne's wicket before he could take the away from them. The 29-year-old had scored a half-century and a century in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester and was looking in his zone again but was undone by arguably an act of brilliance. Australia are 115 for the loss of two wickets with both Usman Khawaja (47*) and Steven Smith (13) batting together in the middle.

