Aakash Chopra's Birthday: From U19 debut alongside Agarkar to bulk of domestic runs; 10 facts on former batter

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK @AAKASHCHOPRA Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra's Birthday: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is celebrating his 46th Birthday on 19th September 2023. Chopra has represented India in 10 Test matches and has a bulk of runs in domestic cricket. Chopra is hailed as a technical batter, who had great endurance to bat for long. He was tested for the opening slot in the early 2000s when India were looking for Virender Sehwag's partner.

Even though he could not play longer for India, Chopra is a highly known cricketer turned commentator. He is seen doing analytical videos and making guest appearances in cricket-related discussions. Here are 10 facts about the former cricketer.

1 - Aakash Chopra made his U19 Test and U19 ODI debut alongside current national chief selector Ajit Agarkar in 1997.

2 - Chopra's U19 Test debut came alongside the debut of legends Kumar Sangakkara and Rangana Herath in 1997.

3 - Chopra had a terrific maiden season in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 422 runs at an average of 70.33 in 1997/98.

4 - The batter made 231 runs in four games in the Deodhar Trophy for North Zone. Chopra was the second-highest run-scorer.

5 - He made his International debut in the 2003 Test series against New Zealand. Chopra made 42 and 31 runs in his first Test match, which ended in a draw. He got two back-to-back fifties in the next game as India played another draw.

6 - The opener was part of the 1-1 away Test series against Australia in 2003/04. He scored 47 runs in India's four-wicket famous win over the Aussies

7 - He was dropped from the team after an unimpressive performance in the home series against Australia in 2004

8 - He played IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008 and 2009 and was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the 2011 season.

9 - Chopra is the author of books - Beyond The Blues: A Cricket Season Like No Other and Out of the Blue: Rajasthan’s Road to the Ranji Trophy. Chopra is a well-known cricket analyst and commentator

10 - Chopra has 10839 runs in First-class cricket and 2415 runs in List A cricket

Latest Cricket News