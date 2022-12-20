Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. '50 against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock' - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on T20 WC

'50 against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock' - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on T20 WC

India's Suryakumar Yadav has reflected on a successful T20 World Cup campaign where he was the third highest scorer and hinted that game against South Africa was the challenging prospect

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: December 20, 2022 6:51 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Image Source : GETTY '50 against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock' - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on T20 WC

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav has reflected on the T20 World cup experience as he drops curtains on a successful 2022. The Indian star batter was seen at his fluent best during the multi-nation tournament that saw India get knocked out in the semifinal stage at the hands of England. Yadav reflected on the South Africa match, which proved to be India’s only defeat before they lost to England in the semifinal of the competition.

"I think that half-century against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock for me. It was the most challenging wicket I have faced till date. Before the game, I went to bat in the nets for 15 minutes and I got the feeling of Perth there itself. The practice pitches were quick. So, I faced a mere 15 balls and told Vicky paaji (batting coach Vikram Rathod) that I am done for the day, whatever batting is to be done will be done in the match," Yadav said while in conversation with the Indian Express.

"When I went in to bat, I told myself that this pitch is quicker than I thought. So, when I went to the non-striker’s end, I kept thinking which shots I could play as there was bounce too. When we were 49 for 5, we had nothing to lose. We could have got all out for 75, but I decided to take the positive route," he further added.

Sensational SKY in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar T20 World Cup while he was also the highest T20 run scorer in the calendar year with 1164 runs. The Indian batter’s superb form also meant that he now holds the record for the second most runs in a calendar year in the T20 format. Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has scored more runs in a calendar year in the T20 format.

Related Stories
IND vs NZ: Indian fan quizzes Suryakumar on 360° comparison with De Villiers, SKY responds | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Indian fan quizzes Suryakumar on 360° comparison with De Villiers, SKY responds | WATCH

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Former New Zealand player has plan in place to stop Suryakumar Yadav

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Former New Zealand player has plan in place to stop Suryakumar Yadav

ICC Players rankings: Kiwi star Devon Conway pips Babar Azam out of top three, Virat's spot pushed

ICC Players rankings: Kiwi star Devon Conway pips Babar Azam out of top three, Virat's spot pushed

With 239 runs in the tournament, he was also the third highest scorer in the tournament and was on course to be the Player of the Tournament but missed out to England’s Sam Curran. The star batter will now look forward to the 2023 ODI World Cup that will take place in India as the Men in Blue try to win the title after 12 years having, previously won the title in 2011.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News