'50 against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock' - Suryakumar Yadav reflects on T20 WC

India’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav has reflected on the T20 World cup experience as he drops curtains on a successful 2022. The Indian star batter was seen at his fluent best during the multi-nation tournament that saw India get knocked out in the semifinal stage at the hands of England. Yadav reflected on the South Africa match, which proved to be India’s only defeat before they lost to England in the semifinal of the competition.

"I think that half-century against South Africa in Perth was the defining knock for me. It was the most challenging wicket I have faced till date. Before the game, I went to bat in the nets for 15 minutes and I got the feeling of Perth there itself. The practice pitches were quick. So, I faced a mere 15 balls and told Vicky paaji (batting coach Vikram Rathod) that I am done for the day, whatever batting is to be done will be done in the match," Yadav said while in conversation with the Indian Express.

"When I went in to bat, I told myself that this pitch is quicker than I thought. So, when I went to the non-striker’s end, I kept thinking which shots I could play as there was bounce too. When we were 49 for 5, we had nothing to lose. We could have got all out for 75, but I decided to take the positive route," he further added.

Sensational SKY in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar T20 World Cup while he was also the highest T20 run scorer in the calendar year with 1164 runs. The Indian batter’s superb form also meant that he now holds the record for the second most runs in a calendar year in the T20 format. Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has scored more runs in a calendar year in the T20 format.

With 239 runs in the tournament, he was also the third highest scorer in the tournament and was on course to be the Player of the Tournament but missed out to England’s Sam Curran. The star batter will now look forward to the 2023 ODI World Cup that will take place in India as the Men in Blue try to win the title after 12 years having, previously won the title in 2011.

