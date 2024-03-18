Monday, March 18, 2024
     
3 CSK players who are injured ahead of IPL 2024 opener against RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, will enter the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champions. They are set to lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the season but injury concerns have plagued them.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2024 16:28 IST
CSK vs RCB
Image Source : GETTY CSK are scheduled to play their opening game vs RCB on March 22

Chennai Sper Kings (CSK) will start their title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the opening game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). MS Dhoni is once again ready to lead the men in yellow and all eyes will be on the defending champions. Overseas players generally play a crucial role in the IPL as four of them are allowed in the playing XI. Only eight are allowed to picked in the squad of maximum 25 players and CSK are struggling massively at the moment with three of them being injured. Here we have a look at three players from CSK who are injured currently:

1. Devon Conway

New Zealand opener Devon Conway injured his finger during the T20I series against Australia and subequently underwent surgery for the same. He is unlikely to return to action for next eight weeks and it remains to be seen if CSK wait on an official update for him. Conway scored 672 runs opening the innings for CSK last year and the five-time champions will certainly miss him a lot this year.

2. Matheesha Pathirana

With his slingy action, Matheesha Pathirana became a star player for CSK last season. He picked up 19 wickets in 12 matches last season but he sustained a hamstring injury during the T20I series against Bangladesh recently. Pathirana might not play the first few matches which makes CSK a little weak especially in death overs bowling.

3. Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is the latest casualty as he was taken away on the stretcher during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. He suffered massive cramps during the match and there is no update yet on the cricketer. CSK had signed Rahman at auction last year and possibly would've started in the opening game as well with Pathirana injured and unavailable at least for the first few games.

