Zimbabwe Cricket suspended with immediate effect over government interference

Zimbabwe have been suspended from the International Cricket Council with immediate effect, following the ICC annual conference on Thursday. The board decided that Zimbabwe breached Article 2.4 (C) and (D) of the ICC constitution and the actions of the Sports and Recreation Commission in suspending the board constituted government interferences in Zimbabwe's cricket affairs.

“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. “What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution.”

The consequences will see funding from the ICC to Zimbabwe cricket frozen and representatives from Zimbabwe cricket will not participate in any ICC events.

