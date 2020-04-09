Well sometimes you slip on those pies too: Yuvraj Singh trolls Kevin Pietersen over 'pie' chucker post

Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday trolled former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen over his recent social-media post where he made a reference to 'pie chucker' once again. They two veterans of the game have had a spat over the phrase back in 2008 series, but have since come a long way.

Pietersen on Thursday shared a video of him hitting his famous 'switch hit' against former New Zealand medium-pacer Scott Styris.

"Just dealing with pies, @englandcricket. The original switch hits @kp24," he wrote as a caption to the post.

Replying to the post, Yuvraj Singh wrote: "Well sometimes u slip on those pies too."

The spat had begun back in 2008 series when Pietersen had called Yuvraj 'left-arm filth' after the latter had dismissed him in the Test contest.

"When the ball is swinging and seaming and you've got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I've ever faced, not bowling at you and you've got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don't mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good," Pietersen had said.

Yuvraj responded saying, "It shows KP hates getting out to me and if a useless bowler is getting him out five times then I would say that is quite useless batting."