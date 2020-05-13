Image Source : GETTY IMAGES We must win at least two World Cups out of the next three: Rohit Sharma

Team India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma once again restated that India must win at least two out of next three World Cups in the coming three years. Rohit, who is a mainstay in India's limited-overs squad from the past decade, was the leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup with 648 runs. He was in sublime form throughout the tournament and hit five centuries but failed in the semifinal against New Zealand, where Team India was eliminated from the tournament after suffering a heartbreaking defeat.

During an Instagram live session with veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma said that when you win the World Cup your joy doubles.

"It is not easy to win the World Cup, there is a different feeling altogether when you win that tournament, feelings and emotions are attached to that tournament. It's difficult to beat seven-eight teams and win a world cup final. But when you win the world cup your joy doubles," Rohit said during an Instagram live session with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

"I think we have an opportunity like there are three World Cups lined up, two T20 World Cups and one 50-over World Cup, and I have said many times that we must win at least two world cups," he added.

The 2020 T20 World Cup is scheduled to play in Australia, while India will host the 2021 World T20. While, India will also be hosting the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The last time when India hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011, they were crowned as the World Champions under MS Dhoni leadership.

Rohit Sharma would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

