Virat Kohli birthday: Indian skipper's glorious career in numbers

Image Source : GETTY India batsman Virat Kohli celebrates his century during day two of the First Specsavers Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston on August 2, 2018 in Birmingham, England

A modern-era great, a run machine, and a captain who leads by example – all sums up to one person, and one person only – Virat Kohli. Born on November 5, 1988, 19-year-old Kohli first put a step on international platform, appearing for India, against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Kohli was already a sensation by then, having led the under-19 team to World Cup glory. However, like many other, Kohli too struggled through the initial phase to cement his place in the Indian squad which was already stacked with legends. 11 years hence, Kohli stands few milestones away from breaching the once impossible record set by Sachin Tendulkar. On his 31st birthday, we take a look at Kohli’s glorious career in terms of numbers and where does it place him among the greatests of the game.

AS A PLAYER

Tests:

Since his debut against West Indies in Kingston in 2011, Kohli has played 82 Test matches for India and amassed 7066 runs at an average of 54.77 with 26 centuries and 22 fifties. Overall, his Test figures stand 47th in the all-time list, seventh amongst Indians and highest ever among the active cricketers.

Most Test runs among active cricketers:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 Virat Kohli (INDIA) 2011-2019 82 139 10 7066 254* 54.77 26 22 Joe Root (ENG) 2012-2019 86 159 12 7043 254 47.91 16 45 Steve Smith(AUS) 2010-2019 68 124 16 6973 239 64.56 26 27 Ross Taylor (NZ) 2007-2019 94 166 19 6839 290 46.52 18 31 David Warner(AUS) 2011-2019 79 147 5 6458 253 45.47 21 30

Of the total amount, he has managed 3422 runs on home soil at an average of 68.44 with 12 centuries and 10 fifties. His run tally in India is eighth highest and third-highest among run scored at home by active cricketers around the world. Kohli has managed 3644 runs on away soil in 81 innings at 46.12 with 14 centuries and 12 half-centuries. En route to his impressive 2018, Kohli had managed to bag the top spot in ICC Test Rankings, but lost it a year later to rival Steve Smith.

The Aussie bowling attack brings out the best out of him. He has scored 1604 runs in 34 innings against Australia at 48.60 with seven centuries and four fifties. In fact, it is only in Australia that Kohli has scored 1000-plus runs (1274 in 23 innings) and is the fifth Indian to do so, but fastest in the world (in just 18 innings). Adding to his love for the land Down Under, Kohli has his best numbers at the Adelaide Oval in Test cricket, having scored 431 runs in six innings with three centuries. Overall, he has amassed 1000-plus runs against four oppositions - Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka.

He is also the ninth fastest to 6000 runs (119 innings) in Test cricket and fourth fastest to 7000 runs (138 innings).

ODIs:

Kohli had made his international debut in the ODI format back in 2008 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. 11 years and two months two weeks hence, Kohli is strongly touted to break Sachin's unthinkable run and centuries tally in the format. He has scored 11,520 runs in 230 innings at 60.31 with 43 centuries and 54 half-centuries. While Kohli stands eighth highest in the all-time runs tally, he is the highest among active cricketers, the 31-year-old is has the second most number of ODI tons -- six behind Sachin's elite 49.

All-time ODI run-getters:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar (INDIA) 1989-2012 463 452 41 18426 200* 44.83 49 96 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 404 380 41 14234 169 41.98 25 93 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 375 365 39 13704 164 42.03 30 82 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 445 433 18 13430 189 32.36 28 68 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1998-2015 448 418 39 12650 144 33.37 19 77 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 1991-2007 378 350 53 11739 137* 39.52 10 83 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1996-2014 328 314 53 11579 139 44.36 17 86 V Kohli (INDIA) 2008-2019 239 230 39 11520 183 60.31 43 54

Kohli has scored 1000-plus runs against six nations -- Australia (1727), Sri Lanka (2220), England (1178), New Zealand (1303), South Africa (1287), and West Indies (2146). Kohli also has scored eight or more centuries against three nations -- Australia (8), Sri Lanka (8) and West Indies (9) -- which is the most by any cricketer ever in ODIs. Sachin had against two - Sri Lanka (8) and Australia (9). Also, the two batting stalwarts hold the record most centuries in ODs against a single opponent -- nine. Once again, Australia has been his favourite batting nation outside India, having amassed 1154 runs in 26 innings at 50.17 with five centuries and four fifties.

Besides King Kohli, the Indian skipper is also hailed as the Chasemaster. He has scored 6850 runs (second best after Sachin's 8720) while chasing in 131 innings at 68.50 (best ever) with 26 centuries (most). 5214 runs of those have come in a winning cause (second best after Sachin's 5490), in 84 innings at 96.55 (second best after Dhoni's 102) with 22 tons (most).

Most ODI runs while chasing:

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SR Tendulkar (INDIA) 1989-2012 242 232 26 8720 175 42.33 17 52 V Kohli (INDIA) 2008-2019 139 131 31 6850 183 68.5 26 30 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 219 210 15 5742 152 29.44 10 30 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1996-2014 170 158 34 5575 139 44.95 5 45 CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2019 158 152 13 5559 162 39.99 12 34

He is also the joint-second fastest to 5000 ODI runs (114 innings), second fastest to 6000 (136 innings), second fastest to 7000 runs (161), fastest to 8000 (175 innings), fastest to 9000 (194), fastest to 10000 (205), fastest to 11000 (222 innings).

T20Is:

Kohli made his T20I debut two years after his ODI debut, against Zimbabwe in Harare. He has played 72 matches in the format scoring 2450 runs at 50.00 with 22 half-centuries and surprisingly, still no century. Overall, he is the second-highest run-getter in the format after Rohit Sharma (2452), has the second-best average after Pakistan's Babar Azam, and the best tally of 50-plus scores.

All-time T20I run-getters

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 RG Sharma (INDIA) 2007-2019 99 91 14 2452 118 31.84 4 17 V Kohli (INDIA) 2010-2019 72 67 18 2450 90* 50 0 22 MJ Guptill (NZ) 2009-2019 81 78 7 2359 105 33.22 2 14 Shoaib Malik (ICC/PAK) 2006-2019 111 104 30 2263 75 30.58 0 7 BB McCullum (NZ) 2005-2015 71 70 10 2140 123 35.66 2 13

Others:

1) Across formats, Kohli has amassed 21,036 runs (eight most in the world) with 69 international tons (third most after Sachin and Ponting), and is the only batsman to average above fifty (minimum 10000 runs).

2) Kohli is the only batsman in the world along with Kumar Sangakkara to have amassed 2000-plus runs six times in a calendar year. His highest is 2818 runs, amassed in 2017, which is the third-highest ever in a calendar year after Sangakkara (2868 runs in 2014) and Ponting (2833 runs in 2005).

3) Kohli is presently India's highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having surpassed Suresh Raina earlier this year. He now has 8556 runs in the format in 257 innings.

4) The 31-year-old is also the highest run-getter in Indian Premier League, having overhauled Raina last season. He now has 5412 runs in 169 innings.

5) Kohli is the only cricketer in the history of the sport to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following an impressive 2018.

AS A CAPTAIN

T20Is:

Kohli has led India in 27 matches in the shortest format of the game with the nation winning 16 matches and losing 10, implying a win percentage of 59.25 (fifth best by a skipper who has led their respective nation in more than 20 matches). And as a skipper, he scored 793 runs in the format which is the ninth in the all-time list of captains.

ODIs:

Kohli has led India in 80 ODI matches, with the team winning 58 games and losing 19, implying a win percentage of 75.00 -- second best after Clive Llyod (77.71) among skippers who have led their nation in 30 plus ODIs. Overall, India won 13 bilateral series under Kohli and lost only one – in England in 2018. His captaincy reign also includes India’s run to Champions Trophy 2017 final and World Cup 2019 semifinal. He has scored 4800 ODI runs as a skipper (eighth-most overall and fourth among Indians) with an average of 80 (best) with 21 centuries (second most after Ponting's 22).

Tests:

Kohli led India to 31 wins in 51 matches as skipper with a win percentage of 60.78 -- second-best among skippers who have led their nation to 25 or most Tests. He is also India's most successful Test skipper and has most overseas wins (13) as well. He has scored 4968 runs in the format as a skipper (sixth-best in the world and best among active skippers) at 63.69 with 19 centuries (joint second-most). Overall, under Kohli, India played 12 bilateral Test series, winning 10 which includes the team's historic win in Australia. The tally also includes India's unbeaten run at home, winning nine straight series under his captaincy, with a win-loss record as per matches being 20-1 in 25 matches.