Pak cricketer Umar Akmal becomes meme fest on Twitter after allegedly posting 'mother from another brother'

Image Source : TWITTER/GETTY Umar Akmal becomes meme fest on Twitter after allegedly posting 'mother from another brother'

Out of favour Pakistan batsman, Umar Akmal became a meme fest on Twitter on Wednesday. Akmal, who has fumbled a lot in the past during press conferences was criticized for his poor English by trolls.

Recently, Umar posted a photo on Twitter with former Pakistan player Abdul Razzak and wrote: "Mother from another brother."

Later he deleted the post but the Twitterati didn't hold back as they made trend on Twitter with "#UmarAkmalQuote."

Don’t smile because it’s over,

Cry because it happened.”

– Dr. Umar Akmal#UmarAkmalQuote pic.twitter.com/2useLekeeL — Good Guy (@gooljaar) February 19, 2020

Recently, Akmal escaped a ban from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The said incident occurred late last month when all the players who hold central and domestic central contracts were directed to take fitness tests at the NCA ahead of the home series against Bangladesh and the Pakistan Super League.

Umar, who is just 26, last played a Test for his country in September, 2011 but he has been in and out of the white ball squads his last appearance coming in a T20 international against Sri Lanka at Lahore last October