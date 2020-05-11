'Special feeling to get the Test cap from MS Dhoni': KL Rahul

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian batsman KL Rahul recalled his Test debut during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, many players are taking it tos ocial emdia to interact with fellow players and fans. While some are conducting live sessions on their official Instagram proifles, many are taking it to Twitter to participate in Q&A session.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul conducted one such session on Twitter where he answered many interesting questions from fans.

In the session, Rahul was asked about his Test debut and he revealed he wasn't expecting to play a match in the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He was handed over his Test cap by then-skipper Dhoni and Rahul stated it was a proud moment for him.

His post read: "It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni."

It was a special and emotional moment for me. I never thought I would get a chance to play in the series and it was a special feeling to get that cap from MS Dhoni https://t.co/5yirGYh7Q9 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul had an underwhelming debut, however, as he was dismissed on the scores of 3 and 1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Under normal circumstances, KL Rahul would be currently be leading Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the IPL is postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage