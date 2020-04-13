Break tough for fast bowlers, nothing can substitute running on the field: Shanker Basu

Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER India's former trainer Shanker Basu insisted that the break is tricky for the fast bowlers, but said that the team boasts of sincere fast bowling unit which is keeping fitness its priority.

Former India strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu feels maintaining fitness without running on the field is going to be quite tricky for the fast bowlers and advises the cricketers against too much screen time during the ongoing lockdown.

Basu, who oversaw the fitness transformation of the Indian team between 2015 to 2019, worked extensively with the potent pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami, and ensured they don't break down often.

"In the current scenario (of training at home), the batsmen can still get away but it is tough for the fast bowlers despite them doing the best they can," Basu, who is now back with IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, told PTI.

"This fast bowling unit is very sincere and they will do everything in their capacity to stay fit – nevertheless nothing can substitute the actual running in a field and access to any grounds is not possible now, hence the conundrum."

The challenge will be to be match ready when cricketing actions resumes.

"When things come back to normalcy they should be aware of the fact that matches will be slotted and in a jiffy the scene will change and you would be required to turn on your performing hat and steam in and bowl fast.

"This sudden change in training loads and spikes in high-speed running can be a huge risk factor for fast bowlers.

"They can run on a treadmill but it's not the same. However, this is the case for all athletes. These are difficult times and current day cricketers are an informed lot and they know how to keep in shape."

But with every Indian cricketer nowadays taking their fitness "very seriously", the players will do just fine, said Basu.

Each player is already following a customised workout routine designed by the current strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb.

"It is commendable to see all these boys do their bit at home. Most of them have some sort of gym set-up at home. They work on the strength part but don't know how much conditioning they need to do.

"The boys are mentally very tough but in this case nobody knows where the finishing line is," said the 51-year-old.

Basu's advice to all athletes including cricketers is "avoid too much screen time".

"Train twice in a day – once before first meal and once before your second meal. Try to have a routine and it's not easy, I understand, but as an athlete that's the challenge.

"Lying down and browsing channels through the day may not be the right answer. It is a direct invitation for pains and aches. De-training effects starts within 48 hours.

"Planning the day is important. You decide whether to sleep early or sleep late. Based on that you plan the following day. If you want to sleep early, do an activity first thing when you wake up in the morning and then have breakfast. Then do another activity before lunch.

"If you are an owl type (sleep late-rise late) – activity after waking up and first meal and another activity in the evening to get your steam out," he said.

One also tends to eat more when home all the time.

"Try to limit your big meals to just two in the day and try snacking in a healthy fashion to stay afloat with regards to your fat percent," Basu concluded.

