Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni gets Army Chief's permission to serve Parachute regiment

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been granted permission to train with the Parachute regiment for two months by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Dhoni wanted to skip the West Indies tour and train with a territorial army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months and therefore, requested the Indian Army to allow him.

"The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion," top Army sources told ANI.

Dhoni will now train with the Parachute Regiment, a part of which is expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told ANI.

The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the upcoming Windies tour.

(With inputs from ANI)