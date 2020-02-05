Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Focus on Mayank, Shaw in Hamilton

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live: Follow ball by ball updates of the first IND vs NZ ODI life from Seddon Park, Hamilton here at indiatvnews.com

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 6:30 IST
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the first ODI of India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series from the  Seddon Park, Hamilton. All eyes will be on India's new opening pair Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw as India take on New Zealand at Hamilton. In Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's absence, India will allow Mayank and Shaw to fill in their boots and make their international debuts in limited-overs cricket. For New Zealand, Kane Williamson is yet to recover from his injury and will miss the first two ODIs and the hosts will be led by Tom Latham. Follow IND vs NZ live cricket score and all the latest India vs New Zealand T20 match cricket score today here at indiatvnews.com [Scorecard | Streaming 5th IND vs NZ T20I]

06.30 IST: Venue for today's ODI encounter


Brief preview: Injuries to key players has opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting here on Wednesday. [Read full preview here]

