India vs New Zealand, Live Streaming Cricket, 1st ODI: Watch IND vs NZ live match online on Hotstar

When is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Cricket Match?

Amid injury struggles for India, Rohit Sharma 's calf injury being the most shocking they have incurred, the Men In Blue will look to continue their winning momentum in the ODI series opener in Hamilton on Thursday against New Zealand. The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperately looking to snap their losing streak in international cricket - nine in a row. The last time the two faced in a bilateral series was in 2019 in New Zealand where India had won 4-1. Four months later, New Zealand avenged their defeat with a win in the World Cup 2019 semifinal, the last time fans witnessed MS Dhoni in Indian jersey. Here are the details of When and Where to India vs New Zealand live streaming, Ind vs NZ Live match, how to watch IND vs NZ live match online, Hotstar IND vs NZ live streaming, Star Sports live match, live cricket streaming. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match India vs New Zealand and scores of India vs New Zealand live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the IND-NZ game live from Bengaluru.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played on February 5 (Thursday).

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match start?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket match will start at 07.30 AM.

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match being played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI is being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Today?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Star Sports 1 and HD1, PTV, OSN Sports, JIOTV.

What are the Playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.