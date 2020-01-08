ICC urges cricket community to donate to Australia bushfires relief

Image Source : PTI The bushfires in Australia have so far killed 25 people, millions of animals, while also destroying over 2000 houses.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the global cricket community to come forward and help the people affected by the ravaging bushfires in Australia.

The ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia has so far killed 25 people and millions of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

In a statement, ICC said: "We are devastated by the destruction caused to communities, families and wildlife by the bushfires across Australia, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis."

"We encourage the global cricket family to support relief efforts through our charity partner UNICEF Australia, who is prioritising bushfire emergency relief and has established a fund and action plan to assist children in bushfire affected areas.

"The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is working with the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia, partners and stakeholders to give support to fundraising and relief efforts wherever we can," the statement added.

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne has already announced that he will be putting his baggy green -- which he wore throughout the 145 Tests he played -- for auction in order to raise funds for bushfires' relief.

According to the auction site, all funds raised by this effort will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The item would also contain an autographed certificate of authenticity from Warne.

Australia's fast bowling group had also pledged A$1000 for every wicket taken during the Sydney Test against New Zealand which ended on Monday while several Big Bash stars are also donating hundreds of dollars for every six hit.

Besides cricketers, celebrities and personalities from all walks of life have also pledged to contribute to the bushfire relief.