Hardik Pandya slams highest individual T20 score for India with destructive 55-ball 158*

Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya lights up DY Patil Tournament final with 39-ball ton

Flamboyant Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed highest individual score in T20 cricket by an Indian batsman in the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament. Playing for Reliance 1 in the final of Pandya slammed second ton of the tournament on Friday. He remained unbeaten on 158 off just 55 balls.

Pandya slammed his century in 39 balls with a scintillating six over mid-on. Earlier, BPCL won the toss and opted to field in the final.

It was a typical Hardik Pandya innings as he hit sixes all over the park. Pandya slammed 20 humongous sixes and just six fours in his record-breaking innings to take Reliance 1 to post 238 on the scoreboard. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer held the record of the highest individual score by an Indian in T20 with 147 for Mumbai against Sikkim in their Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore.

The 26-year-allrounder, earlier, slammed 105 off 39 balls in an incredible knock against CAG in the group stage clash. Earlier, Hardik Pandya made a comeback to competitive cricket last week when he made his first appearance in the current edition of the DY Patil T20 Cup.