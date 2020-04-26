Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @YUZI_CHAHAL23 Don't wanna see you in my life again, I am gonna block you: Chris Gayle roasts Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the new hot topic in every cricketer's Live Instagram session. The leg-spinner has been trolled by several Indian players like skipper Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

The latest addition in the list is 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who roasted Chahal during a Live Instagram session with him. Gayle told Chahal that he is very annoying on social media and he is going to block him for his Tik Tok videos.

"I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," Gayle said.

With no cricket going due to coronavirus pandemic, players are engaging with fans these days on social media to keep themselves busy.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had referred to him as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage