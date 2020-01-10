Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan Live Streaming: Watch Wolf Moon Live in India

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan: Time

Now is the time to catch a view of the lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan in India. The lunar eclipse taking place on January 10 is a penumbral lunar eclipse that happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned. Catch Live Streaming of Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan.

The penumbral lunar eclipse began in India at 10.37 pm on January 10, and ends around 2.42 am on January 11. The great eclipse can be witnessed at 00.41 am when 90 percent of the moon will be covered by the partial shadow region of the Earth. The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is expected to last for over four hours.

Live Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan: How moon looks like in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Noida

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan: Where is the lunar eclipse visible

Asia

Europe

Australia

Africa

Some north-eastern parts of North America

Some eastern parts of South America

Atlantic Ocean

Indian Ocean

Where to watch Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse Online:

Types of lunar eclipse

Total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, “completely” covering the Moon with its shadow. This takes place when the three of them are aligned to make a line. The Moon can also turn red during a total lunar eclipse, also called "Blood Moon".

Partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, but covers only a part of Moon, leaving the other part visible. This happens when the three of them are not precisely aligned.

Penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the outer part of the planet casts a faint shadow on the Moon. This happens when the three bodies are imperfectly aligned and usually this eclipse is mistaken as a full moon.

