Is the world ending tomorrow? Scientists have something different to say on Doomsday predictions

You must be living under a rock if you are unversed with the theories of the world coming to an end on June 21, 2020. If the infamous Mayan Calendar is to be believed, doomsday will arrive tomorrow. Earlier in 2012, there was a lot of hullabaloo of a doomsday hitting that very year. However, later the calendar said that the date was misread and the eventual doomsday will be on Sunday, June 21. The date coincides with an annular solar eclipse which will also take place tomorrow.

Considering the year 2020, there is so much in backdrop with unusual activities taking place like an unprecedented pandemic, regular earthquakes, cyclones hititng different countries including India. But what do scientists say about the doomsday prediction?

According to express.co.uk, scientists believe it will be a long time before the end of the world is due to end. It said barring any unexpected apocalypse, such as nuclear annihilation or meteor strike, the earth will die with the sun. "Our resident star can only last so long, as it burns finite hydrogen into helium via nuclear fission. When the helium ultimately runs down, the sun will become a "red giant", swelling far beyond its original shape as hydrogen around the core ignities," it quoted scientists as saying.

In the most ballooned state, the red sun could swallow its immediate orbiters and would stray into the earth's path. Should the planet fail to accustom a new orbit, the sun will absorb it and anyone else on the planet, they said. The report concluded as saying: "Thankfully scientists believe the sun will continue to burn in its current form for at least five billion more years, so humans have some time to destroy each other before then."

