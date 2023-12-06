Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: Law and order collapsed during Congress govt, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

"He was murdered yesterday. The entire state of Rajasthan is stunned and sad...This was avoidable. There is Congress government in Rajasthan. He was continuously receiving threats and he had sought enhanced security but it wasn't done. This was the responsibility of the State Government but we know their attitude. Law & order is zero in Rajasthan. What has happened is wrong...The matter should be taken up in fast-track court and they should be given the strictest of punishments...This was planned, it didn't happen overnight...Was the State Government sleeping? Didn't they know about it? This means that this is a complete intelligence & law and order failure," said BJP leader Diya Kumari on the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.