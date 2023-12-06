Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
  Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: Law and order collapsed during Congress govt, says Arjun Ram Meghwal
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: Law and order collapsed during Congress govt, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph had said the assailant was killed in retaliatory firing by Gogamedi's security guards. One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jaipur Updated on: December 06, 2023 12:04 IST
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead
Image Source : ANI Protests in Rajasthan against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: The authorities on Wednesday deployed Rajasthan Police personnel in large numbers in parts of Jaipur as Rajput community outfits called for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. A massive outrage was triggered after the shot dead of Gogamedi in the city. A large number of people gathered at Agra Road Highway in Bassi in protest against the murder. Traffic movement was affected across Jaipur. Three motorcycle-borne assailants killed Gogamedi at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. According to the police, the two shooters involved in the murder have been identified as Rohit Rathore from Jusri, Makrana, Rajasthan, and Nitin Fauji from Mahendragarh, Haryana. 

Live updates :Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row

  • Dec 06, 2023 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Massive protests in Jaipur

    People held protests in Jaipur over murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had requested Gehlot govt for security: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena

    "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had requested the state government for security several times, he was being threatened by hardcore criminals, still the government did not provide security to him and this is the result of that...new CM has not been decided and oath taking has not happened yet but our party demands the arrest of such criminals. Congress is doing politics on this, Gehlot shouldn't have made such a statement. Everybody needs to work together on this" said BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

  • Dec 06, 2023 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Punjab Police had sent alert to Rajasthan DGP about threat to Gogamedi: Sources

    In March this year, Punjab Police had sent an intelligence alert to Rajasthan DGP in which it was said that Sampat Nehra, lodged in Bhatinda jail, was planning to kill Gogamedi and for this he had also tried to arrange an A-47, said sources.

  • Dec 06, 2023 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sit-in protest against murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

    Members of the Rajput community held a sit-in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur. The Rajput community outfits supporting Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have called for a state-wide bandh today.

  • Dec 06, 2023 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

  • Dec 06, 2023 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Heavy police deployment in parts of Jaipur

    The police deployed in parts of Jaipur as Rajput community outfits called for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

  • Dec 06, 2023 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Law and order in Rajasthan during the Congress government collapsed: Meghwal

    "This is a result of the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan during the Congress government. We demand that the criminals should be nabbed by the Police at the earliest," said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

     

     

  • Dec 06, 2023 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Law & order is zero in Rajasthan: BJP leader Diya Kumari

    "He was murdered yesterday. The entire state of Rajasthan is stunned and sad...This was avoidable. There is Congress government in Rajasthan. He was continuously receiving threats and he had sought enhanced security but it wasn't done. This was the responsibility of the State Government but we know their attitude. Law & order is zero in Rajasthan. What has happened is wrong...The matter should be taken up in fast-track court and they should be given the strictest of punishments...This was planned, it didn't happen overnight...Was the State Government sleeping? Didn't they know about it? This means that this is a complete intelligence & law and order failure," said BJP leader Diya Kumari on the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

