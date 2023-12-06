Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: Law and order collapsed during Congress govt, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder row LIVE: The authorities on Wednesday deployed Rajasthan Police personnel in large numbers in parts of Jaipur as Rajput community outfits called for a state-wide bandh in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. A massive outrage was triggered after the shot dead of Gogamedi in the city. A large number of people gathered at Agra Road Highway in Bassi in protest against the murder. Traffic movement was affected across Jaipur. Three motorcycle-borne assailants killed Gogamedi at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. According to the police, the two shooters involved in the murder have been identified as Rohit Rathore from Jusri, Makrana, Rajasthan, and Nitin Fauji from Mahendragarh, Haryana.