Sardarpura Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot's clash against BJP's Mahendra Rathore, who will win?

Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Sardarpura is constituency number 127 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency. The Sardarpura Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Sardarpura.

Candidates in Sardarpura:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the Congress party and Dr Mahendra Rathore from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Sardarpura constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Daplat Chouhan, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Shaitan Singh, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Suraiya Begam and Independent candidates Asaraph Khan, Akash, Balveer Singh Gehlot, Labu Ram Bishnoi and Harlal Singh Rajpurohit are also in the fray.

What happened in Sardarpura in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot won the Sardarpura seat by defeating BJP candidate Sambhu Singh Khetasar with a margin of 18,478 votes. In 2018, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot again won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Shambhu Singh Khetasar with a margin of 45,597 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Sardarpura?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was leading from the Sardarpura constituency. BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.