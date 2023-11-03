Rajasthan: ED raids IAS officer's premises, 25 other locations in Jal Jivan Mission scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Jal Jivan Mission scam: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in Rajasthan, including at the residence of a senior IAS officer, as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, said official sources. Notably, the state will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25.

A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur and Dausa, including the residence of the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered in these searches.

Other individuals with connections to the case are also being investigated under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to the sources.

Similar raids in September

The central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September and seized gold and silver worth Rs 5.86 crore during its searches at several bank lockers of suspects in Jaipur in connection.

"During the search operations on September 12, 9.635 kg gold worth Rs 5.83 crore and 6.349 kg silver worth Rs 3.90 lakh were seized. Further, the total seizure in the instant case till date is Rs 8.82 crore, including gold/silver worth Rs.6.50 crore," the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering probe by the ED was started on the basis of an FIR by ACB, Rajasthan against individual contractors including Padamchand Jain and others for bribing public servants to secure illegal protection, obtain tenders, approve bills, and conceal irregularities related to contracts with the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), it said.

Rs 20,000 crore scam

BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena had in June alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan. "A scam of Rs 20,000 crore was committed under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission... This was done together by the PHED minister and the department secretary," Kirori Lal Meena had alleged.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented by PHED.

(With PTI inputs)