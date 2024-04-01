Nagaur Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Hanuman Beniwal takes on BJP's Jyoti Mirdha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hanuman Beniwal vs Jyoti Mirdha at Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagaur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nagaur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. The state has 25 parliamentary seats. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency is considered to be a bastion of the Mirdha family. Nathuram Mirdha won the seat six times in 1971, 1977, 1980, 1989, 1991 and 1996.

Jyoti Mirdha Vs Hanuman Beniwal

The Lok Sabha elections in Nagaur will once again see a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Jyoti Mirdha and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal. In the 2019 general elections, Beniwal had won the seat by defeating the then Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha. Mirdha, a former Congress MP from Nagaur who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, is pitted against RLP convener Beniwal who is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress.

Nagaur 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal won the seat for the first time in an alliance with the BJP with a margin of 1,81,260 votes. He was polled 6,60,051 votes with a vote share of 54.79 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Dr Jyoti Mirdha who got 4,78,791 votes (39.74 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,03,124.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate CR Choudhary won the seat for the first time. He was polled 4,14,791 votes with a vote share of 41.25 per cent. Congress candidate and sitting MP Jyoti Mirdha got 3,39,573 votes (33.77 per cent) and was the runner-up. Choudhary defeated Mirdha by a margin of 75,218 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,04,019. Independent candidate Hanuman Beniwal came third with 1,59,980 votes (15.91 per cent) and another Independent candidate Chhoturam was in the fourth position with 15,234 votes (1.52 per cent).