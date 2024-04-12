Why is Ravindra Singh Bhati giving sleepness nights to BJP and Congress candidate in Barmer? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravindra Singh Bhati is a 26-year-old independent MLA from the Shiv constituency in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Ravindra Singh Bhati, a 26-year-old independent MLA from the Shiv constituency in the Barmer district of Rajasthan, is causing quite a stir in the state’s political landscape. His decision to contest as an independent candidate for the parliamentary seat from Barmer has challenged the Modi government’s Minister Kailash Choudhary directly. Bhati’s nomination drew massive crowds, with thousands flocking to hear and see him during his campaign.

From a small village to the political spotlight

Hailing from the modest village of Dudhora in Barmer, Ravindra Singh Bhati comes from a humble background, with his father working as a teacher. His family had no prior connections to politics. Bhati received his early education from a government school near his village before completing his intermediate studies in Barmer city. He then pursued higher education at Jai Narain Vyas University, where he became active in student politics as a member of the All India Students’ Association (AISA). Despite not receiving a ticket from the ABVP, Bhati contested and won the student union president’s position independently, becoming the first independent candidate to do so in the university’s 57-year history. Since then, he has been actively involved in student and youth movements, often leading protests and advocating for student rights.

From student politics to state politics

Bhati gained significant attention in 2022 when he led his friend Arvind Singh Bhati to victory in the student union elections at Jai Narain Vyas University. Despite not receiving a ticket from the NSUI, Arvind contested as a candidate of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), with Ravindra shouldering the responsibility of his campaign. This victory catapulted Ravindra into the political limelight, leading him to join the BJP and demand a ticket for the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections from the Shiv constituency. However, after being denied the ticket by the BJP, which fielded its district president, Swaroop Singh Khara, from Shiv, Bhati rebelled against the party and decided to contest the assembly elections as an independent candidate. He faced tough competition from prominent figures like Amin Khan from the Congress and rebel candidates from the BJP, but ultimately emerged victorious with a margin of 4,000 votes, defeating the BJP candidate and former MLA Swaroop Singh Khara.

Bhati’s candidacy sparks tension in BJP

The recent announcement of Ravindra Singh Bhati’s candidacy as an independent from the Barmer constituency has sent ripples of concern through the BJP camp. Bhati’s massive rally and the overwhelming support he received have put pressure on the BJP’s candidate, Kailash Choudhary. Given Bhati’s previous affiliation with the ABVP and his proximity to the BJP ideologically, his supporters largely consist of BJP workers and voters. However, his decision to contest independently has created a dilemma for the BJP, potentially splitting its vote bank in Barmer.

Beyond Rajasthan: Bhati’s popularity spreads across states

Ravindra Singh Bhati’s popularity extended far beyond the borders of Rajasthan. He has been actively campaigning in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, reaching out to migrants from Barmer-Jaisalmer and Balotra, garnering support and votes. His social media presence has also skyrocketed, with his follower count on Instagram increasing by 700,000 in just one week. Videos of Ravindra Singh Bhati have gone viral on social media platforms, gaining millions of likes and shares.

Bhati’s meteoric rise and widespread appeal pose a significant challenge to established political parties, particularly the BJP, as he continues to disrupt the status quo and redefine the political landscape in Rajasthan and beyond.

PM Modi to rally support for BJP candidates in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a campaign tour in Rajasthan, addressing public gatherings in support of BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to a statement released by state BJP spokesperson Pramod Vashishth, Prime Minister Modi will commence his campaign by addressing a Vijay Shankhnad Sabha in Karauli on Thursday, April 11, at 1:15 pm. The following day, on April 12, he will address another Vijay Shankhnad public meeting at 11:40 am at the Adarsh Stadium in Barmer.

Road show in Dausa

In addition to the public meetings, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in a road show from Somnath Square to Gupteshwar Darwaja in Dausa, scheduled for 3 pm on April 12. Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming rallies follow his recent campaign engagements in Kotputli, Churu, and Pushkar, as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign.

Two-phase election in Rajasthan

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on April 19 in 12 constituencies, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur. The second phase is scheduled for April 26, covering 13 constituencies, namely Tonk, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar.

