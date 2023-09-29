Rajasthan: Scuffle during smartphone distribution programme in Dausa

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Scuffle at a mobile phone distribution event in Rajasthan's Dausa

Rajasthan: A huge ruckus was witnessed during a smartphone distribution process in Rajasthan's Dausa after several women complained that the administration denied them mobile phones.

Several women complained that they have been coming here (Dausa) for days by spending money on convenience, leaving their household and farming work but the administration is denying them mobile phones.

The complainants said that every day they come with empty stomach, leaving all their work just to hear no... if they don't want to give phones then they should make it clear.

Angry people also raised slogans against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Excise Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and and state administration.

Mobile phones were being distributed under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Scheme in the new grain market located at Lalsot subdivision of Dausa district.

Since the rush was huge, people who were distributing the phones stopped the process as they didn't have the required units. Later, the police was called which controlled the situation.

School students and elderly women had also queued up to take smartphones.

Assistant Development Officer Birbal said that not just eligible people but their children and husbands were also coming to take phones due to which a huge crowd had gathered.

They only had 150 phones and the crowd was huge, the official said.

The official further said that as soon as the crowd would be disbursed, they would start distributing the phones again.

