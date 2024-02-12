BJP fields Chunnilal Garasiya, Madan Rathore from Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA BJP leaders Madan Rathore (L) and Chunnilal Garasiya.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fielded Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore from Rajasthan as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The saffron party has excluded outgoing MP and Union minister Bhupender Yadav who is likely to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tough contest on cards between BJP, Congress

The two outgoing MPs are Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Yadav. The BJP's decision to name candidates for both seats is set to ensure a keen contest with the Congress, which going by its strength in the assembly, has the numbers to win one seat.

The BJP has 115 and the Congress has 70 members in the 200-member assembly. A minimum of 67 votes will be needed to win one seat in case of a contest. The BJP is likely to not name several of its ministers, whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending, as it may field them in the general elections, due in April-May.

Upcoming Rajya Sabha elections

The Election Commission said that the biennial Rajya Sabha polls will be held on February 27 for 56 seats, as the tenure of incumbents including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April.

The vacancies also include seats held by nine Union ministers including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The nomination process began on February 8 with the issuance of the notification. February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature. As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.

