Rape accused, history sheeters banned from govt jobs in Rajasthan, tweets Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that accused who have been found guilty in cases of crimes against women will be banned from government jobs in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan chief minister said that accused found guilty in cases molestation, rape attempts will be banned from government jobs. A record of all these accused will also be maintained just like history sheeters at police stations and the same will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government or police."

The Chief Minister said that a social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary.

