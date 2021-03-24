Protest, sloganeering in Rajya Sabha by opposition against Bill giving more powers to Delhi LG

Image Source : RAJYA SABHA Mallikarjun Kharge protesting GNCTD bill in Parliament

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed disruptions as opposition members trooped in the well of the house raising slogans to protest the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The upper saw two brief, back-to-back adjournments due to the continued protests.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge opposed the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, saying the proposed legislation was "unconstitutional" and demanded that it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

Protesting the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party had lost the Delhi assembly elections twice. He said that by opposing the bill he was seeking "justice" for the two crore people of Delhi.

Later, opposition members trooped into the well and shouted slogans against the governments. House marshals arrived at the scene immediately. Meanwhile, Kharge warned against a repeat of the Bihar assembly in the Parliament. He was referring to the chaos that erupted in Bihar assembly on Tuesday when police were called inside to assist the marshals in evicting unruly opposition members protesting against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021.

Responding to the opposition, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act were in "no way undemocratic".

The Chair called Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress to speak on the bill, but he demanded that the House be first brought in order. As the uproar and slogan shouting continued, the House was adjourned twice for 10 minutes each.

The bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor".

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action. The AAP is in power in Delhi. (With PTI inputs)

