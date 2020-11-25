Image Source : PTI Will ensure TMC victory in polls even if BJP arrests me: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to arrest her. Calling the saffron party a "garbage of lies" and "biggest curse of the nation", Banerjee asserted she will ensure TMC victory in the upcoming elections even from the jail.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is due in April-May.

Accusing the BJP of trying to poach TMC MLAs by attempting to bribe them, Banerjee, without naming anyone, said some people are acting as fence-sitters who are under the illusion that the saffron party might come to power in the state.

"The BJP is not a political party but garbage of lies. Whenever the election arrives, they bring up the issue of Narada (sting operation) and Saradha (scam) to intimidate TMC leaders."

"But let me tell them very clearly, I am not afraid of the BJP or its agencies. If they have the guts, they can arrest me and put me behind the bars. I will fight elections from jail and ensure the victory of the TMC," Banerjee said in her first major public rally here in post-COVID times.

Referring to the recently-concluded Bihar elections, Banerjee said even RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been put behind the bars but still he ensured his party's good performance.

Lashing out at the BJP for allegedly trying to intimidate and bribe the TMC MLAs, Banerjee said, "Few people are under the illusion that they (BJP) will come to power, so some people are trying to take a chance. But I want to say this clearly, there is neither any chance nor 'by-chance' for the BJP to come to power. We will again return to power with a bigger mandate."

The TMC is ruling the state since 2011.