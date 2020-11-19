Bengal Governor broadens attack on Mamata, says police acting like political workers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has slammed the Trinamool Congress government over rising political killings in the state. Speaking to India TV, Shankar said that state administration, government staff and police are not neutral and behaving like agents of a political party.

"I wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee on November 15 wherein I told her that this will pose a grave threat to the democratic structure," he said. The Governor said that he urged the CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP to issue an order asking the public servants not to indulge in political works.

"They should not behave like political workers, they must show political neutrality," he said. "My duty is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of India."

"Government servants have become frontline political workers. They have become infantry and artillery of a political party," he said.

"I am not a stakeholder in politics but have undoubted stakes in governance in the state," he said.

To a question about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dhankar said, "It is my obligation to update the Union Home minister about the state of affairs. My intention is not to criticise. I want things to improve."

The West Bengal Governor has been at loggerheads with Mamata Banerjee on several issues since he took charge a year ago. Dhankar had earlier written multiple letters to CM Mamata Banerjee over political killings and the poor handling of the coronavirus situation in the state.

