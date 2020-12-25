Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to mafia: Will bury you 10 feet deep

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia elements he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don't leave the state.

Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known," he said, warning mafia and others involved in illegal activities.

Good governance, which means a regime where people don't face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now, Chouhan said.

Speaking at the event in Babai in the Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online interaction with farmers nationwide, Chouhan said he won't spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.