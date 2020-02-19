Fruitful meeting, says Arvind Kejriwal after meeting Amit Shah

Image Source : INDIA TV/FILE Fruitful meeting, says Kejriwal after meeting Shah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and said the two had a good and fruitful meeting. "Met Hon'ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah Ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted soon after meeting Shah.

The two met for the first time after Kejriwal took oath for a third consecutive term on Sunday. "It is a courtesy call. He is to seek Centre's cooperation to run Delhi government smoothly," said a senior Delhi government official.

Kejriwal, who won the state Assembly polls with a thumping majority, has been demanding full statehood for Delhi.

Kejriwal has often been at loggerheads with the Centre on the issue of law and order, which comes under the control of the Union Home Ministry.

