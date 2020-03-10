Madhya Pradesh political crisis Latest: 3 reasons that compelled Jyotiraditya Scindia to quit Congress

A file image of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has finally decided to pull the rug from under Kamal Nath. What began as an internal fight over Rajya Sabha tickets, is now out, leading to a possible collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government after the exit of Scindia along with 22 MLAs. But what really compelled Scindia to take this one major decision? Was it the continuous sidelining or the recent hullabaloo over Rajya Sabha tickets?

3 POSSIBLE REASONS THAT COMPELLED JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA'S EXIT

Felt sidelined

Jyotiraditya Scindia was the one who headed the campaign committee in the 2018 assembly elections. He was hopeful of being chosen as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh as the Congress high command had not named a CM candidate during campaigning. His dreams shattered when Kamal Nath was picked for the top job despite Scindia's proximity with then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. After Congress' drubbing in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Kamal Nath had offered to resign but Jyotiraditya was sent to Maharashtra as screening committee chairman before the assembly elections in that state. Scindia felt left out. He then had his eyes on the post of PCC chief but there was no decision despite his loyalists continuously pressing for it.

Rajya Sabha ticket

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Congress appears to have triggered over a Rajya Sabha ticket. Scindia had been waiting for the announcement of Rajya Sabha candidature but there was no communication from the top leadership. Madhya Pradesh has 11 Rajya Sabha seats and three seats are falling vacant in April this year. One is currently held by Congress' Digvijaya Singh while the other two are represented by BJP's Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatia. It is no secret that hostilities increased between Scindia and Kamalnath over the past few months with leaders flexing their muscles for the coveted berth in Parliament. Infact it was also reported that Digvijay Singh, who led the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh for 10 years, was working behind the curtains to create roadblocks for Scindia. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi's name for the berth too cropped up as a surprise. Now that Scindia is expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, post his meeting with PM Modi and Amit Shah, it is likely that Scindia's wish to go to the Rajya Sabha will be fulfiled. Moreover, the political drama has unfolded as the last date to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections is just 3 days away.

Denting Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress party may not just favour him but could also prove fatal for the Kamal Nath and result in the collapse of his government. Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh were on multiple occasions chosen over Jyotiraditya Scindia. Now that Scindia has called it quits, the number game in Madhya Pradesh will go for a toss. 20 MLAs have so far resigned along with Scindia. This means that Congress' strength will reduce from its current 113. This will pay pave way for the saffron party to form its government.

