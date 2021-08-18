Ashraf Ghani, former Afghanistan President who fled Kabul, is now 'settled' in Abu Dhabi: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE | In this March 21, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Where is Ashraf Ghani? Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul as the Taliban took over the country, is now settled on Abu Dhabi, a report said. Kabul News reported quoting sources that Ghani is presently is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, reports claimed that Ghani has fled to neighbouring Tajikistan or Uzbekistan as the Taliban swiftly took control of Afghanistan in just couple of weeks the US forces started to pull out of the country after over 20 years. However, there was no confirmed information about Ghani's location since August 15.

It was reported that Ghani had fled Afghanistan with loads of cash in a helicopter.

"Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac," Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

Ischenko confirmed his comments to a global news wire, citing "witnesses" as the source of his information, Al Jazeera reported.

Ashraf Ghani defends fleeing Afghanistan

Defending his stance to leave the country amid the turmoil, Ghani had in a Facebook post said he left Afghanistan to prevent more bloodshed.

"The Taliban had made it to a point remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out," Ghani said.

Meanwhile, Amrullah Saleh has declared himself as 'care taker' President of Afghanistan.

"As per the constitution of Afghanistan in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President, the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus," Saleh said in a tweet.

ALSO READ: Amrullah Saleh declares himself as Afghan president

Latest World News